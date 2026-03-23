Wikipedia Co-Founder larry Summers Exposed the Corruption: The Left Has Captured Elite Institutions and the Mainstream Press Will Not Report It

“They can libel people with impunity … and there is no legal recourse.”

Did you know that 85% of the most influential accounts on Wikipedia—the “Power 62”—are anonymous? We simply don’t know who they are. It’s a fact.

It’s unbelievable. The self-proclaimed champions of tolerance and inclusion have transformed elite colleges and universities into echo chambers of intolerance. Harvard — which has long stood for academic excellence and intellectual freedom — is now more concerned with appeasing the most extreme voices than protecting the free exchange of ideas.

Larry Summers understands the situation all too well. As the former President of Harvard and Secretary of the Treasury, Larry Summers is no longer afraid to express himself candidly. He has identified a disturbing trend in “left-wing antisemitism” on college campuses. This is not traditional anti-Semitism that comes from the fringe; instead, it is a new version of anti-Semitism that is masked by progressive values. The demonization of Israel as the ultimate colonial oppressor is not only being promoted, but also excused or ignored by many as an act of justice.

Larry Summers is not surprised; he is disappointed. He directly attributes this to the lack of courage displayed by many university administrators who refuse to address the issue. Why? Because they do not want to face backlash from their perceived “progressive faculty.”

This is not the only example of progressive bias on college campuses. Larry Summers attacks the DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) statements that he believes are indefensible. He states that there is a double standard when it comes to prejudice. There is one set of rules for certain groups and a completely different set of rules for everyone else. The entire system appears to be based on hypocrisy.

He is correct: left-wing Marxist ideology is not an inherent part of someone’s personality; it is manufactured through poor hiring practices, poor education, and lowered standards. The DEI movement is not helping anyone, but rather corroding the very foundation upon which the United States was founded. The spread of intellectual laziness through politics and economics is growing rapidly, much like a virus.

Is the mainstream media complicit? Yes, they are. They highlight the loudest progressive voices and downplay any inconvenient truths. Larry Summers has been warning about this for years, including the “culture of comfort” that stifles debate on college campuses and the increasing prevalence of hate speech protected by political correctness.

Do you remember his old quote? He stated that he would never use the term “political correctness” again because it had become code for bigotry. This was several years ago. Today, the problem is far worse.

Many elite institutions have elevated identity politics to the point of excess. Viewpoint diversity is nearly non-existent. The university’s original mission was to seek truth. However, today many universities are more interested in promoting social justice agendas. Larry Summers refers to this as excessive politicization. He is correct.

Unfortunately, the consequences of these actions are severe. Students graduate into a world where they believe that there are certain narratives that cannot be questioned. Many media outlets promote the same talking points. Dissent is often characterized as hate speech. The cycle perpetuates itself.

Larry Summers is not a right wing crusader. He is a Democrat. He served in the Clinton administration and in the Obama administration. However, he is not naive. When he sees his own party veering off course, he speaks out.

There is no coincidence regarding the rise of campus hatred. It is the result of unchecked ideology for years, coupled with cowardice exhibited by many leaders and a faculty that has become invested in the dogma and unwilling to acknowledge its shortcomings.

To fully understand the extent to which this capture of the progressive elite has distorted both academia and national discourse — and why individuals such as Summers are finally coming forward — become a paid subscriber for the remainder of this article and our unfiltered commentary on the elite.

The greatest double standard exists regarding free speech. Say something negative regarding certain issues and you will be canceled. Criticize the progressive position on identity or foreign policy? You will be considered a bigot. However, if you criticize Jews or conservatives, there will likely be little reaction from those same enforcers.

Larry Summers has witnessed Harvard — which he previously led — deteriorate to the point of promoting this type of behavior. He blames the decline of Harvard on the preference for comfort over courage and the addition of illiberalism on top of creeping extremism.

However, he is not alone in recognizing the trends. But, he is one of the few with sufficient stature to express his views loudly. Additionally, he is expressing them now because the stakes are too high to remain silent.

Open debate was the strength of America. A rigorous pursuit of the truth, not enforced orthodoxy.

When the left’s narratives are allowed to go unchecked, the truth is harmed. Fairness is harmed. The nation is harmed.

Larry Summers is sounding the alarm. The question is whether enough people will hear him before the harm becomes permanent.

The regime media will not report this truthfully. They profit from the status quo. However, patriots who truly care about progress, not performance-based virtue, know better.

It’s time to demand better from universities, leaders, and the press.

No more using labels to hide behind. No more double standards.

Larry Summers recently demonstrated that even internal players can awaken to reality. Now it is time for the rest of us to follow suit.

Truth does not exist on a spectrum. Truth is either true or false. The fight for truth is not optional, it is imperative. It is urgent.