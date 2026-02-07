What Do We Really Know About the Las Vegas Shooting?

Do you remember the Las Vegas mass shooting?

The mainstream media and government don’t want you to.

Similar to the Thomas Crooks assassination attempt on President Trump, the Las Vegas shooting has been dismissed.

The explanation?

That the shooter was a lunatic and likely emotionally disturbed.

Tucker Carlson smells the smoke. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Carlson is Muckraking When Others Won’t

Vigilante journalism, known as muckraking, once popular in the late 19th century, is making a comeback. Tucker Carlson is leading the way.

Carlson is taking it upon himself to uncover the Vegas shooter’s motive and the ensuing coverup.

Why?

Because the mainstream media and law enforcement aren’t up to the task.

Carlson is zeroing in on the security failure at the Mandalay Bay. In particular, there are questions about a Latino security guard who mysteriously dropped off the radar following the shooting.

The security guard, Jesus Campos, supposedly interacted with the shooter, Paddock, on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

The interaction occurred minutes before the shooting that killed 59 revelers and injured 546.

If Carlson is correct, there’s a chance Campos was complicit in the shooting.

After all, it’s quite curious that Campos didn’t notice anything peculiar about Paddock. Moreover, Campos’ ensuing trip to Mexico makes him even more suspicious.

Is it possible Campos viewed Mexico as a safe haven where he could lay low?

Carlson believes so.

“We received this document from a confidential source this afternoon. It’s a Customs and Border Patrol form, and it shows that Jesus Campos entered the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego county almost exactly, to the hour, one week after the Las Vegas shooting at the beginning of October.” - Carlson

Carlson and his team kept digging, finding that Campos departed to Mexico two times. The first was in January with his vehicle. The second was a rental car with California license plates in October.

Campos, the primary eyewitness to the largest mass shooting in the country’s history, might actually be an accomplice of Paddock.

Why else would he have left the country a couple days after the shooting?

Moreover, if the reports of Campos suffering a gunshot wound to his leg are true, how did he drive to Mexico two times within 10 months of the shooting?

These are the important questions the legacy media has ignored and Carlson is asking.

What Was Paddock’s Motive?

Carlson is obsessed with determining Paddock’s motive.

Paddock, a homeowner and successful accountant, apparently had a gambling addiction. It appears Paddock wasn’t a misogynist as he had a girlfriend at or around the time of the shooting.

The question begs: how could Paddock have hauled all those guns and ammo into a hotel room on his own?

As the Clark County Sheriff noted, it appears Paddock had an accomplice in the shooting.

Is it possible that Campos used a fake ID to get the job at Mandalay Bay?

There are also questions about Campos’ criminal record.

The worst-case scenario?

It appears Mandalay Bay might have hired an illegal Mexican immigrant with a rap sheet to secure their prized casino.

It’s possible that Paddock might have paid Campos to turn a blind eye and also lend a helping hand.

But why?

That’s the question Carlson is asking.

Paddock might have sought retribution against the casino for gambling losses. However, he was a successful real estate investor with a portfolio of properties.

Therefore, the financial retribution motive doesn’t make sense.

It’s also possible that Paddock wanted to be infamous. Perhaps he was mentally ill.

Though unlikely, there’s also a chance Paddock was mind-controlled by the CIA’s MK-Ultra program.

The motive of such a brainwashing?

To convince someone on the fringes of society to go ballistic, creating a pretext for more gun control.

Mass shootings build more momentum for the potential disarmament of the American people.

Such is the path to government tyranny.

Carlson Isn’t Giving Up

While the rest of the mainstream media and investigators have moved on from America’s largest mass shooting, Carlson won’t. A sleuth to the core, Carlson is intent on finding out why the shooting occurred.

“We have been asking basic questions about what happened, most of which remain unanswered.” - Carlson

Why hasn’t the legacy media pushed the envelope on the Paddock motive?

Why did local Vegas police give up on their investigation?

The fact that the largest mass shooting in American history has been swept under the rug is inexcusable.

Stay tuned. Carlson and his team will keep digging, even if it takes years to find out the truth of the Vegas shooting.