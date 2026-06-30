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Tucker Carlson has said the Republican Party is dead.

He said the Israel lobby took out Thomas Massie and killed MAGA in the process. He said the good news is that we have now confirmed how the system works. He apologized for misleading his audience about Trump. He declared America First effectively over as a governing philosophy inside the current administration.

And then he kept going.

New episodes every week. A publishing company. A faith based book launch with Russell Brand. An interview about supernatural forces that drew a million viewers. A 2028 presidential speculation that prediction markets now put at 7% with no campaign infrastructure at all. A growing audience of people who found out that the most interesting political commentary in America is happening outside the Republican Party, outside the mainstream media, and outside every institution that used to define what conservatism meant.

Tucker was fired from Fox News in April 2023. At the time plenty of people assumed that was the end of his influence.

It was the beginning of something more interesting.

He is now more watched, more discussed, and more consequential to American political life than he was at Fox. He has no corporate filters, no advertisers telling him what to avoid, and no party telling him who to protect. He just says what he thinks and lets the audience decide.

33% off forever locks in when you subscribe today because 33 is the number of God keeping His promises.

This newsletter covers what Tucker is actually doing while everyone else argues about what it means.

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