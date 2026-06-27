When outsiders of the regular foreign policy process offer alternatives to the status quo, they are usually met with some form of backlash. This backlash typically reflects the fears of the establishment much more so than the concerns of the individuals offering the alternative.

An X post offered a brief summary of recent events saying “Iran, Tucker Carlson & Candace Owens lost while America won.” While simplistic, the sentiment expressed in this post highlights the firestorm surrounding the U.S. approach to its allies and enemies around the world.

As noted in the post, many of the voices critical of some of these international policies were effectively marginalized even though there was evidence that key American interests had advanced.

Does this indicate that outside commentaries are no longer shaping the debate on foreign policy issues?

Or does it merely demonstrate how rapidly the overall narrative changes after election cycles and policy decisions?

The answers are below for our paid subscribers.