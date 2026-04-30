Enough already with the neo-con chicken hawk crowd looking for another never-ending war.

Americans are tired of losing wealth and lives in fantasy-based wars for elites’ demonic interests.

Tucker Carlson has published a bombshell interview with professor Jiang Xueqin that blows away the propaganda surrounding an Iran war hype. This is the wake-up call we desperately need.

Tucker Against the Establishment

Imagine this: bombs dropping on Tehran, oil prices climbing to $200 per barrel and within hours, every rogue regime from Pyongyang to who knows where will start digging up their nukes.

That’s not a Hollywood movie. That’s the harsh reality that Xueqin outlines in his conversation with Carlson. He examines the possible consequences of an Iran war which could lead to a global disaster sooner than you can say “regime change.”

Are we steadily marching towards a dystopian world?

Professor Xueqin doesn’t sugarcoat his views regarding nuclear proliferation.

What occurs after Iran acquires the bomb?

Do we actually believe in the ability of the same individuals who bungled Iraq and Afghanistan to keep such chaos contained?

The professor explores potential mayhem including energy crises that could decimate the US economy with each gasoline station being transformed into a protest.

Our energy independence? Gone in an instant.

Factories stand idle. Trucks sit parked. Families freeze or fry based upon whether they’re in winter or summer.

And who pays? You. The forgotten taxpayer.

What bombshell advice does Xueqin provide directly to President Trump on avoiding this pitfall?

Subscribers can access the complete analysis of his approach and avoid slipping through the cracks.