It is one thing to be outraged by the greed and selfishness of tv evangelist’s and mega-church celebrity leaders; but it is another to recognize that their behavior is also hypocritical. Tucker Carlson made a huge statement regarding this topic in a post he did on X.

Carlson criticized how the rich and famous Christian pastor’s use their “faith” and the non-profit system to enrich themselves. He highlighted how some of these wealthy pastors treat their church’s as personal businesses.

They hide their money behind tax exempt status and make their members pay for it. This is not hypothetical, it is a common practice among the rich and powerful. Their desire for wealth, fame, and comfort replaces any real concern for serving others or giving up something they may want for someone else.

In addition to criticizing these celebrity pastor’s actions, Carlson promoted his documentary “The Religion Business” on the Tucker Carlson Network, showing the methods used to take advantage of church members. The outrage that exists today goes beyond just greedy behavior.

These wealthy and well-known pastors claim to be moral authorities, but their behaviors undermine the credibility of the entire Christian community. Because nonprofit laws were put in place to help protect Churches doing good work, they allow these wealthy pastor’s to live extravagant lives using donations and other funds generated by their Churches.

The hypocrisy creates widespread distrust. What makes this a critical moment in time is Carlson’s refusal to view this as an isolated or internal problem. He named the reward structures that encourage performance over substance.

How much longer will the general membership of Churches be able to tolerate this type of abuse?