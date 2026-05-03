Do you ever notice a bombshell dropping on X which seems to be pure fabrication from the get go?

That’s precisely what happened to the conservative community when Remarks posted a claim that Tucker Carlson regrets helping elect Donald Trump and is now apologizing for “misleading” the American people.

There were images attached, outrage erupted, and voila – the post was going viral in the middle of an election season frenzy.

This is not some obscure tweet disappearing into the depths of social media. When posted on x, it generated significant interest and debate among populists, skeptics and die-hard America first supporters who follow the Tucker Carlson network for raw opinions regarding deep state activities and media deception.

Remarks frames it as breaking news, complete with screen shots which are supposed to be examples of tucker expressing his “remorse.” however, before we move forward, what evidence exists to support these claims?

The answers are detailed below for our subscriber base.