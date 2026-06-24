Tucker Carlson Sat Down to Talk About the Supernatural.

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There is a version of Tucker Carlson that the mainstream media covers.

The feud with Trump. The break over Iran. The Massie controversy. The 2028 speculation.

And then there is the Tucker Carlson that his actual audience follows. The one who spent three hours with Sean Stone discussing supernatural forces, occult influence at the highest levels of power, and the spiritual warfare that he believes is operating behind the visible political landscape.

That interview got over a million views and more than a thousand comments.

Tucker has been openly discussing his Christian faith for years. He has talked about spiritual warfare in terms that would have seemed unusual for a political commentator even five years ago. He launched Russell Brand’s How to Become a Christian in Seven Days as the debut title of Tucker Carlson Books because he said it was the message America needed most right now. He has sat on stage with Brand and talked about what it means to encounter Christ in a culture that has systematically removed every other source of meaning.

The supernatural interview with Sean Stone is not a detour from Tucker’s main content. It is the foundation underneath all of it. The reason he thinks the political battles matter. The reason he believes something genuinely dark is operating through the institutions he criticizes. The reason he keeps broadcasting even when it costs him allies and income and approval.

He is not just a political commentator who drifted toward faith. He is a man who believes the fight is fundamentally spiritual and that the political is downstream of it.

This newsletter covers all of Tucker. The politics and the faith underneath the politics.

33% off forever because 33 is the number of God keeping His promises. No expiration date.

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