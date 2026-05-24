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Thomas Massie was the only member of the Republican Party who consistently voted against sending money to foreign countries regardless of which foreign country it was or which party was asking. He did not single out Israel. He singled out foreign aid in general. He voted against Ukraine funding. He voted against defense bills with foreign commitments baked in. He voted against the entire framework of America paying for other countries’ wars.

For that he was labeled an antisemite, a traitor, a Hamas sympathizer, and a danger to the Republican Party.

Tucker Carlson called it precisely what it was.

“The Israel lobby takes out Thomas Massie and kills MAGA in the process. The good news is we’ve now confirmed how the system works.”

The numbers confirm the system. At least 95% of the funding against Massie came from outside Kentucky. AIPAC’s super PAC spent $4.15 million. The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund spent $3.87 million. Miriam Adelson’s PAC contributed $750,000. Paul Singer contributed $1 million. All of it funneled through a super PAC called MAGA Kentucky which Tucker and Massie both noted had nothing to do with actual MAGA principles or Kentucky voters.

Massie conceded gracefully. He joked that it took a while to find his opponent because he had to call him in Tel Aviv. The crowd laughed because the joke contained more truth than most political commentary.

Tucker called Massie “the American they told us we should aspire to be” and “the man you want your son to be.” He said Massie faces opposition for one reason only. He explained out loud how it works, how members of Congress wind up spending a huge percentage of their time doing the bidding of a tiny Middle Eastern country. And that cannot be allowed.

One Republican out of 217 who hadn’t taken money from the lobby. One vote consistently against foreign aid to any country. $32 million to remove him.

Tucker is the only major media figure willing to say what those numbers mean.

This newsletter covers what Tucker is actually saying while the rest of the media pretends the most watched independent commentator in America doesn’t exist.

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