Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

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StableForNow's avatar
StableForNow
18h

Thank you for helping me understand why people have historically stayed silent about Israel's actions. As Americans, other nations are like next door neighbors — I don’t give my neighbors money every month, but I'm not going to stay quiet when I think they're wrong. It also makes me wonder why we have been funding Israel for so long. I'll be honest — I wasn't following you until recently, when what you were saying started to actually make sense to me. Maybe one day you'll let me pick your brain and have an honest, unrecorded conversation about why you were such a Trump loyalist in the past. I really need to understand this — because my brother has completely lost his mind and is still deep in the cult. Maybe you can help me learn how to talk to him. I need it to make sense!

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David Wooldridge's avatar
David Wooldridge
19h

I really can’t see anything in that article that I can disagree with…w/ the BILLIONS and BILLIONS of Dollars spent for other countries, there are a massive number of ills we could’ve cured, or at least made a big dent in. Everyone wants to complain about the U.S. being the Worlds’ Cop…is it really too much to ask why some of that STAYS here to fix US first!?…Kinda thought that was Trumps’ deal…America First, and all…

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