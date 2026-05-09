Tucker Carlson releases EPIC troll of Ted Cruz

While America pays the price for never ending wars; Senator Ted Cruz attacked Tucker Carlson calling him “the most dangerous demagogue in the country.”

Senator Cruz has provided the conservative movement with a great example of projection.

“I believe Tucker Carlson is the single most dangerous demagogue in this country.” This statement made by Cruz at an anti-Semitism conference in March was captured verbatim. Then came the response; “ToucheBag!” Short. Blunt. On Point!

This is no dust off old clip. It is the sound of the established right beginning to crack under pressure in real time. As new arguments erupt over our role in the Middle East and where we stand in the world, Cruz’s comments reveal more about the Republican members of the U.S. Senate then they do about Tucker.

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The venom didn’t come out of nowhere. Cruz released his comments while there were ongoing debates about U.S. policy towards Iran and larger debates about funding foreign aid. Tucker has been pounding away at the intelligence community, the influence of donors and the human cost associated with U.S. military actions that treat both American blood and treasure as limitless resources. It is easy to understand why Cruz would panic.

There is one simple fact that shines through all of this. Those politicians that railed against nation building are now squirming when a high profile media personality calls for American First consistency. Cruz built his career on being an outside agitator, now he sounds like the very swamp he said he would drain.

This moment also lays bare a bigger issue.

For years those that questioned whether we should be sending blank check dollars to countries overseas were smeared as fringe. Tucker changed that. He reaches millions of people each week by drawing lines that many have ignored: increasing national debt, unsecured border issues, and middle class families paying for wars that bring few victories. These concerns are not hatred – they are basic math.

Cruz understands the game. He called Tucker more dangerous than many known extremist groups because Tucker speaks to the majority of people on the right. In other words, popularity is a threat to the consensus.

**The Real Demagogue Test**

A demagogue incites crowds based upon lies and emotional appeals. Tucker conducts interviews, reviews video footage, and highlights inconsistencies within government statements. That is not inciting rioters – that is holding officials accountable.

At the same time, the foreign policy community continues to peddle the same script. Trust the experts. Support whatever current ally is being promoted. Disregard the previous disasters. Libya. Iraq echoes. Ukraine fatigue. Every time, costs escalate at home and elites congratulate themselves.

Tucker will not go along with this charade. He draws attention to how these engagements create distractions from domestic collapse. Fentanyl floods into cities across America. Working-class wages stagnate. Cities crumble. That is not demagoguery – that is recognizing patterns.

And Cruz’s “ToucheBag” response? Perfectly pierces through the pretentiousness. No lengthy policy paper is necessary – just truth delivered with zero regard for scolding.

**Why Cruz’s Panic Appears to Be So Personal**

Cruz’s broader complaint falls flat too. He says Tucker gave a platform to problematic voices without any counterpoint. Fair debate regarding influencing matters. However, saying that the entire populist surge represents a pathway to bigotry? That type of overreach alienates the very base Republicans require.

People are not stupid. For decades, Americans have witnessed intervention after intervention sold as necessary now appear to be costly mistakes. People see borders wide open while foreign lobbyists dictate debate parameters. They listen to lectures about morality abroad combined with apathy regarding chaos at home. Tucker gives voice to frustration regarding these things without apology.

This is not isolationism. It is realism. Secure your homeland first. Prioritize your citizens. Stop pretending you can resolve every international grievance in Washington D.C..

The senator’s senate colleagues reportedly privately agree with Cruz yet remain publicly silent. This is the real indication of fear-based silence. The fear of primary challenges or loss of donor money appears to outweigh principle for senators. Tucker makes them confront their cowardice.

**America First Is Not Optional**

Zoom out. Trump’s return energized discussions surrounding sovereignty and peace through strength yet divisions exist among Republicans concerning implementation. Tucker scrutinizes allies and hawks with the same vigor that he has applied to failures on the left wing. Such consistent behavior disrupts the routine of managed decline.

Cruz wishes to police the right’s boundaries. Tucker desires to broaden them toward true conservatism. One path leads to more of the same. The other hopes voters who prioritize their own country will prevail.

The brevity of the transcript enhances its impact. A short quote. A vicious retort. No spin necessary. It encapsulates the decision confronting the movement: maintain adherence to past orthodoxies or adjust to obvious failures.

Those who love America see beyond labels. A “dangerous demagogue” is what gatekeepers label anyone who jeopardizes their relevancy. Tucker prospers specifically due to his refusal to adhere to scripted responses. Millions of people follow Tucker because reality supports his warnings — not press releases.

The establishment is losing control. Good.

The right requires less polished advocates for maintaining status quo defenses — it requires fighters who identify costs, challenge assumptions, and consistently advocate for putting America First with no exceptions. Tucker provides that every day. Cruz’s shot? Simply proof of his concern for threats levels.

Debates over aid packages, intelligence reliability, and strategic objectives will continue — and this battle will intensify with each passing day. When another politician unleashes vitriol, more Americans will listen to the voice that refuses to lie.

That is not danger — that is redemption.