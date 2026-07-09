Again, Washington’s usual suspects are fuming because someone had the audacity to suggest that endless U.S. funding for Israel might not be carved in stone.

Tucker Carlson put it bluntly in his recent video, citing the ending of the last conflict with Iran and the growing reluctance to provide support without questions asked.

As expected, the neo-con crowd responded with the same kind of over-the-top indignation that demonstrates how little they really care about actual American interests.

What exactly are these self-proclaimed experts on foreign policy so afraid of losing control over?