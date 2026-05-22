Envision a maverick force in opposition to the ruling class opening a storefront, packing its shelves with unadulterated truth about the decline of faith in today’s godless society.

That is precisely what Tucker Carlson did — he announced his Tucker Carlson Network bookstore on X, beginning with Russell Brand’s “How To Be A Christian in 7 Days.”

The promotional video makes it clear that this book represents a critical message for America at this precise juncture.

Why now? Chaos created by elites has ravaged America – both literally (with mass invasions at the U.S.-Mexico border, all while unchecked spiritual corruption decays further.

Tucker sees a vacuum.

For years, his network has analyzed the cultural disintegration of America using incisive commentary and fearless interviews. By placing tools for revival directly in the hands of patriots, Tucker’s bookstore takes it to another level.

So, what’s the real deal with Tucker’s alliance with Russell Brand? The inside scoop is below for our subscribers.