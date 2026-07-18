There are thousands of cameras watching your license plate right now, and most Americans have no idea who built them or why.

Tucker Carlson spent this week tearing into Flock Safety, the company behind a rapidly expanding network of automated license plate readers now installed in more than four thousand cities across forty two states. On his show, Carlson didn’t mince words, warning that the technology is turning American streets into what he described as a North Korean setup being built right here at home.

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That’s not hyperbole from a man known for restraint. Carlson posted a question that should stop every American cold. He asked why surveillance is supposed to make us safe when so many people are murdered in prison, one of the most surveilled environments on earth.

Isn’t that the whole scam laid bare in a single sentence?

The Company Behind the Cameras

Flock Safety isn’t some quiet government agency operating in the shadows. It’s an eight billion dollar private company, and its cameras do a lot more than snap a photo of a license plate. Carlson’s own show laid out the scope during a recent episode, detailing how the technology has expanded into facial recognition, biometric gait analysis, and even audio monitoring.

Why does a “safety” company need to know how you walk?

The economics behind this expansion are just as troubling as the technology itself. A single police officer can cost a city millions of dollars over a career. A Flock surveillance contract can run as low as a few thousand dollars. Cities aren’t choosing cameras because cameras work better. They’re choosing cameras because cameras are cheap, and cheap has a way of overriding common sense in local government.

Here’s the hot take nobody in local government wants to say out loud. This was never really about catching criminals. It was about replacing human judgment with permanent, searchable records of where every citizen goes, every single day, whether they’ve done anything wrong or not.

The CEO Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

Flock’s own leadership handed Carlson all the ammunition he needed. CEO Garrett Langley previously referred to activists organizing against his company’s cameras as terroristic, a comment so tone deaf that Langley was later forced into a public apology.

Carlson wasn’t about to let that slide. He mocked Langley directly, wondering aloud what kind of factory produces billionaires in t shirts who end up running the country’s most powerful companies. That’s the kind of line that sticks with people long after the segment ends.

Carlson also gave credit where it was due, pointing to DeFlock, the grassroots group that crowdsources a public map showing exactly where these cameras are hiding. He didn’t hold back on what these devices actually represent either, calling them dehumanizing and a genuine invasion of privacy, and adding flatly that the criticism was true.

The Safety Argument Doesn’t Hold Up

Flock defenders love to argue this is all about keeping communities safe. The numbers say otherwise. Harris County, Texas has more than thirty seven hundred license plate readers deployed across the county, and it still recorded over five hundred murders last year. If thousands of cameras aren’t preventing murder in one of the most surveilled counties in the country, what exactly are they preventing?

Security failures make the picture even worse. Reports have surfaced showing Flock law enforcement accounts for sale on the dark web, some without basic multi factor authentication protecting them. A surveillance network that can’t even secure its own login credentials is asking Americans to trust it with their daily movements.

Some cities are already waking up to the problem. The Los Angeles Police Department recently allowed its three year Flock contract to lapse entirely. That’s not nothing. That’s a major department walking away from a system it apparently decided wasn’t worth the tradeoff.

Where This Goes From Here

Carlson’s monologue didn’t happen in a vacuum. Pushback against Flock has been building for two years, driven by grassroots organizers, and now it’s spilling into mainstream conversation thanks to voices willing to say what a lot of quiet local council meetings have been avoiding.

The pattern here should sound familiar to anyone paying attention to how government power actually expands. Nobody votes on this. Nobody gets asked. A private company signs a cheap contract with a city council, cameras go up overnight, and by the time residents notice, the infrastructure of a surveillance state is already sitting on every corner.

How many of these cameras are already watching your commute without your knowledge? The uncomfortable answer is probably more than you think, and thanks to Carlson, more Americans are finally asking the question instead of driving past them without a second thought.