Russell Brand, the former wild man of comedy has morphed into a man telling the truth, sat down with Tucker Carlson to break down the top issues.

Those issues included Christianity, prayer, the rise of a globally enforced totalitarianism, sex’s pivotal place in our culture, the church’s obligation to judge and more.

The pair also delved into baptism’s potential to save and finally brand hints at a run for London mayor. Carlson’s Tucker Carlson Network post on x is not simply an informal chat between two guys, rather a raw look into spiritual warfare in the midst of the global elite’s planned collapse.

An Oddball Pairing Worth Listening To

Imagine two critics of the establishment (a) an American firebrand and (b) a British rogue each looking directly at the machinery attempting to program humanity.

Neither is afraid to speak their minds. Carlson was removed from Fox news for continually asking real questions. Now he runs his own network, exposing deep-state tricks and mainstream media lies.

Brand transformed from Hollywood clown to populist prophet, decrying the dangers of big-government overreach and progressive “education” (indoctrination) pretending to be progress.

What happens when both men examine faith itself? The answer is below for subscribers.

Get 33% off for 1 year