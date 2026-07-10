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Some things sound too outrageous to be literal. Then you read the actual bill text, and the outrage turns out to be an understatement.

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Tucker Carlson spent an hour this month walking through exactly how far Section 219 of the NDAA actually goes, sitting down with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich for a conversation that treated the provision with the seriousness it deserves and Washington has refused to give it. His framing of the stakes wasn’t subtle. This month, unless Trump stops it, he warned, Congress is likely to merge the American military with a foreign armed force, entangling the two so deeply that untangling them later may not be realistic.

Why does merging two militaries sound like an exaggeration until you actually read what the provision does?

Because most Americans still think of foreign alliances as handshake agreements, joint exercises, maybe a shared weapons contract here and there. Section 219 isn’t that. It creates a permanent executive agent inside the Pentagon whose entire job is synchronizing American and Israeli military technology across artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, autonomous systems, and biotechnology. Carlson pressed Kucinich on the mechanics of how something this consequential moves through Congress without most Americans ever hearing about it, and Kucinich didn’t sugarcoat the answer. This thing is an express train, he said, already barreling down the tracks with almost no public debate attached to it.

That single line should stop anyone paying attention. An express train nobody voted to board.

Carlson zeroed in on a detail that exposes exactly how this got engineered to avoid scrutiny. House leadership tied the amendment fight to the SAVE Act, a voter ID measure Republicans desperately want passed, effectively forcing members to choose between voter ID and blocking the Israel provision in the same procedural vote. You don’t get voter ID, Carlson summarized bluntly, unless you also hand the military over. That’s not legislating. That’s hostage taking, dressed up in procedural language most voters will never read closely enough to catch.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of maneuver that should embarrass everyone who claims to care about transparent government?

Kucinich laid out the money trail behind the politics. Defense spending has ballooned from nine hundred billion dollars in 2000 to one and a half trillion dollars now, eating up eighty percent of discretionary spending while healthcare programs get gutted and education funding gets slashed to the bone. That’s the tradeoff nobody wants to say out loud on the House floor. Billions flow toward permanent military entanglement with a foreign country while domestic programs bleed out year after year.

Carlson has been building this argument for months, not just around Section 219 specifically. Sitting across from the U.S. ambassador to Israel earlier this year, he put the broader frustration plainly. Our country is not thriving, he said, while tens of billions keep flowing overseas year after year. Critics have pushed back hard on that framing, noting that military aid to Israel represents a tiny fraction of the overall federal budget. But Carlson’s argument was never really about the raw percentage. It’s about priorities, about a government that finds endless money for foreign military integration while telling its own citizens there isn’t enough to go around at home.

That’s the deeper question Section 219 forces into the open. Once artificial intelligence systems, weapons development pipelines, and intelligence infrastructure get permanently fused between two countries, unwinding that relationship stops being a policy choice and becomes a structural impossibility. Money gets appropriated one year and can be cut the next. Institutional integration doesn’t work that way. It’s built to survive administrations, elections, and shifting public opinion by design.

Kucinich didn’t leave much room for optimism about how this ends without a real fight. People need to go to their town halls, he urged, warning that the train is already moving whether Americans object or not. Whether that message reaches enough voters before the Senate finalizes its own version remains the open question hanging over the entire debate.

Carlson has never been shy about picking fights with his own side when he thinks they’ve lost the plot, and this is shaping up as one of the sharpest breaks yet between his wing of the movement and the leadership currently running Congress. Whether that pressure changes anything before the ink dries on a final bill is still very much up in the air.

One thing isn’t in question anymore. The provision that was supposed to move quietly through a defense bill nobody reads closely just got a spotlight neither side of this fight can easily turn off.