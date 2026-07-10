Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Uehling's avatar
Ed Uehling
8h

I thought Trump was telling us the truth about America’s most profligate institution: Department of War. This is all war (not “defense”) spending.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Skeptic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture