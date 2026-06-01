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In 2015 people said a reality TV host with no political experience had no chance of winning the Republican nomination.

They were wrong.

Tucker Carlson has now climbed to 7% on Polymarket to win the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. That sounds small until you consider what it represents. One in fourteen odds for a man who has not filed a single form, hired a single staffer, or visited a single early state in any official capacity.

When Piers Morgan asked him directly whether he would run he refused to rule it out. He said the chance to debate and dismantle the people running the country was genuinely appealing to him.

Think about what Tucker brings to a 2028 race that nobody else does.

He has the most watched independent media operation in America. He does not need campaign infrastructure to reach voters because he already reaches more of them every week than most candidates reach in an entire primary season. He has spent the last year positioning himself as the conscience of the America First movement, the man willing to say what nobody else will say even when it costs him allies, even when it means breaking with a president he helped elect.

He called out the Israel lobby for taking out Thomas Massie. He apologized publicly for misleading people about Trump. He declared the Republican Party dead. He said the quiet part loud on every issue that matters to the populist right and then kept saying it when everyone told him to stop.

The prediction markets are not wrong that this is interesting. The only question is whether Tucker himself decides it is worth doing.

This newsletter tracks every move he makes toward or away from that decision.

33% off forever because Tucker’s audience does not need an expiration date.

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