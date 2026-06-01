Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

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K mottola's avatar
K mottola
19hEdited

So this is Tucker Carlson writing about himself ? Trying to check the temperature?

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Rob Schade's avatar
Rob Schade
20h

That clown will not run

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