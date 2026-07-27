

Payday loans with interest rates at 600% show that America’s financial system is broken and more concerned about profit than people.

Alarm bells are ringing in every part of the country’s financial landscape as working class Americans face modern day debt traps through interest rates.

Tucker Carlson has highlighted lenders who provide 600 percent annual percentage rate payday loans and similar products in states such as Texas and Nevada alongside sky-high credit card charges that compound the damage.

This isn’t fringe lending gone wrong; it is a form of systemic extraction of wealth from working-class families during their most vulnerable moments.

It couldn’t be more urgent to address the current situation. Household debt levels remain elevated and inflation continues to squeeze budgets. These practices accelerate financial ruin rather than offer relief. Carlson’s call for prosecutions cuts straight to the core issue of unchecked exploitation disguised as consumer choice.

Why do state governments continue to protect these operations when the math alone shows they extract wealth from communities which can least afford it?