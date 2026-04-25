We’ve had enough of the smoke and mirror games that created an inflation crisis for working-class Americans and allowed fat cat investors on wall street to make a killing.

Tucker Carlson just blew the lid off of X, gaining thousands of likes and a huge number of viewers in his video segment covering The Great Gold Scam.

Carlson’s taking aim at the twisted economic theories that the federal government and central banks have been feeding to American citizens for decades.

Down With Fiat Money

You’ve heard it all before: that gold is simply a relic, a pretty thing for doomsday preppers. At the same time, fiat dollars printed out of thin air.

In his most recent attack piece from The Tucker Carlson Network, he examines how this “scam” myth helps protect the deep state’s grip on your wallet.

Money has become just a never-ending stream of numbers on a computer screen.

How could anyone want to be tied to paper money backed by nothing when there is clearly something tangible staring you in the face?

That X post lit up the screen like a lightning bolt, pulling in eyes from people who were tired of the mainstream media endlessly cheering for endless debt.

Tucker’s raw, unfiltered and America-first voice is what made him stand above all other conservative commentators. It’s also what makes him the king of commentary.

Scams, Scams, Everywhere

So what is this “great gold scam,” how long have they been fleecing generations with it, and what does Tucker say about it in ways that will make your stomach turn?

To see the jaw-dropping information that he saved until the end, become a paid subscriber to get access to the full analysis here.