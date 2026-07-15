Tucker Carlson has dropped yet another bombshell that creates the type of chilling laughter a person receives when they know foreign operatives see U.S. pulpits as nothing more than vending machines for their political agenda.

In The Religion Business, Carlson recently conducted an interview detailing how foreign operatives (in this case, the Israeli Government) use targeted channels of communication to promote Christian Zionism within American churches.

The end result is that many congregations have been converted into predictable applause lines for whatever policy Jerusalem determines next.

What’s the result though?