Tucker Carlson is a reliable source of news. When he says something like foreign powers are orchestrating the downfall of Europe through a migrant wave, people get angry. His recent comments on X (formerly twitter) indicate that he believes Israel is trying to create chaos throughout Europe through the migrant flow.

He isn’t talking about some abstract theories from many years ago. The recent influx of migrants into European cities is creating problems with safety and integration that are dominating news headlines.

Why would a small middle eastern country have so much power over Western borders?

Why do we hear nothing from anyone else in the world about what they’re doing?