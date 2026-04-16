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When will we stop the “forever” wars that drain our blood, money, and freedom?

Tucker Carlson explained it plainly and passionately in a scathing X post: sending ground troops into combat overseas doesn’t just put American lives at risk; it sets the stage for tyranny in the united states.

Carlson’s message is getting a lot of traction. The Tucker Carlson Network founder had posted a video on X (formerly twitter) that garnered more than 17,000 likes and growing rapidly amid the usual cacophony surrounding foreign policy.

To the Point

Carlson, a vocal critic of the status quo and founder of the Tucker Carlson Network, didn’t beat around the bush.

Why?

He has watched it happen one too many times: send in the troops, and the government begins to act like the totalitarian regimes it claims to be opposing.

So why do our leaders promote these interventions so enthusiastically?

Just think about it: young Americans deployed thousands of miles from home, only to see the war apparatus turn into massive surveillance systems, squash dissent, and blow the national debt to smithereens.

If you’re a paid member of the Tucker Carlson Network, keep reading to find out how it all fits together.

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