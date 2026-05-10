Imagine being taken away in handcuffs by the law enforcement in Great Britain for simply making an unapproved post about how you feel about another country’s government.

That is not science fiction – it is happening right now. And Tucker Carlson just showed the proof — in front of a BBC journalist.

In a video spreading rapidly across X, Carlson confronts the journalist directly. He references a growing number of arrests across the United Kingdom for social media posts that were critical of Israel.

Carlson refers to these as non-violent “speech crimes” (i.e., people are getting locked up for writing something). Carlson does not sugar coat his message. He describes what is happening as a direct relinquishment of national sovereignty to the interests of a foreign country.

In other words, the United Kingdom has essentially handed over its ability to create its own rules regarding public speech to the interests of Israel.

The BBC journalist appears completely lost, attempting to pivot to the idea of “hate speech,” as well as the increase in anti-Semitism in Britain since Oct. 7th, 2023. However, Carlson continues to push.

Why are British police so quick to defend foreign sensitivities over domestic civil liberties? Subscribe to find out.