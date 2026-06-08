As one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have a fan base that consists mostly of robots and Pakistanis.” The author’s point seemed to be that this type of audience can never affect major U.S. political decisions.

Those types of smears fall flat because they fail to recognize the tens of millions of Americans that resonate with what they say.

Painting With Broad Strokes Always Backfires

The post referenced above used stereotypes rather than factual evidence, stating that the large followings of two well-known conservative commentators are due to either foreign or automated accounts.

In fact, their ability to build massive followings is a direct result of the large number of interviews and speeches they give questioning endless foreign entanglements and the overreaching actions of federal agencies domestically.

When their engagement numbers and viewership refuse to fit the narrative that critics want to tell, they default to using this tactic. For example, Tucker Carlson established himself after he left mainstream media outlets by concentrating on border security and intelligence failures that mainstream media chose to ignore.

Candice Owens also drew in crowds by being honest about changing cultures and the importance of taking responsibility individually. Both talk openly about putting America first, which clearly resonates far beyond any single platform.

How many times have similar claims about fake engagement failed to prove true when analyzing actual election cycles and polling trends? It’s a question we explore below for paid subscribers.