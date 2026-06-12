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In April Tucker Carlson sat down and recorded something genuinely rare in American media.

An apology. A real one.

He told his audience that he had misled them into supporting Donald Trump and that the realization was a cause of personal torment for him. He said he believed in what Trump represented in 2024. He said he still believes in the ideas. But he said the administration’s decision to join Israel in launching strikes on Iran in February represented a betrayal of every America First principle that got Trump elected in the first place.

He did not hedge. He did not blame his producers or say he was taken out of context. He said he got it wrong and he was sorry.

Name another major media figure who has done that in the last decade.

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Tucker has made enemies on every side now. The left has despised him for years. Large parts of the MAGA right now call him a traitor for breaking with Trump. The neoconservative wing of the Republican Party has always hated him. The Israel lobby just spent $32 million proving it could remove his most prominent congressional ally.

And Tucker keeps broadcasting. Every week. Saying what he believes without checking first to see who it will offend.

That is either the most principled position in American media or the most reckless one depending on your perspective. Either way it is the rarest thing in a landscape full of people who say whatever keeps their audience comfortable.

This newsletter exists for people who want to follow what Tucker is actually saying rather than what his critics say he is saying.

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