Tucker Carlson and Roseanne Barr Both Have Had It—Deep State Raid Has Backfired — Big Time

TUCKER CARLSON: “I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-a-Lago last summer. That just can’t stand. I’m voting for Trump and if they convict him I will send him the max donations and I will lead protests.”

The raid came out of nowhere. Federal agents everywhere around Donald Trump’s house; boxes taken; the former President treated as if he was a common thug; and for what? It was not justice—it was a political hit job. Plain and simple.

Tucker Carlson felt the blow. While he had long supported many of the policies of Trump, he had always maintained a “cool” demeanor regarding endorsements. With his appearance on Roseanne Barr’s Podcast, he finally dropped the curtain: “I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-a-Lago last summer.” That cannot stand.

You can clearly hear the disdain and anger in those few sentences. Tucker had long supported Trump’s policies; lost friends over them; but he wasn’t out there waving signs or carrying placards. He was a voyeur, as he put it. Until that day.

The raid changed everything. This was no longer about classified documents; this was about the sitting Administration using the Justice Department as a tool to knock out the opposition. The use of the Justice Department as a tool to take down the leading candidate in a “free country.”

Roseanne Barr understands. As a woman who has fought the Hollywood establishment and the cancel mob for years, hosting Tucker and allowing him to speak his mind raw and uncensored speaks to exactly where she stands. These two heavyweights, from two different worlds—the king of primetime takes down and the queen of unfiltered humor—are now joined together against the greatest threat to our country.

Here is the part of this story that should infuriate every single American. Trump and Biden both have classified documents in their homes. Every former high-ranking public official has similar stories. However, only one man got raided. Only one man got indicted. Only one man received the full force of the regime.

Tell me how that works. Take your time. I’ll wait.

This is not politics as usual. This is the final nail in the coffin of equal justice. If they can do this to a former President and the current front-runner, what prevents them from doing the same to you? Your business? Your voice?

That is merely the tip of the iceberg regarding how rotten this situation has become. To see the full extent of the deep state’s playbook and why patriots such as Tucker and Roseanne are now leading the charge, you will need to sign-up for a paid subscription to continue reading this article and all others that we publish.

The hypocrisy burns. Special counsel Jack Smith goes nuclear on Trump. Meanwhile, the Biden team shrugs off his stash of secrets. Two sets of rules for two sets of people. That is not a republic—that is a banana republic with better marketing.

Tucker left no doubt. “Even if I disagreed with Trump on a lot, I’d still be a Trump supporter because you cannot allow that.” The “that” refers to the President ordering federal agents to swarm his political adversary. This is bigger than one man. Bigger than tax cuts and border walls.

This is about whether or not we live in a country where the law is applied equally to all citizens. Or if we’ve allowed ourselves to be ruled by power grabs masquerading as “democracy.”

Roseanne has seen the beast first-hand. Canceled for expressing her opinion. Labeled a danger to society by the same elites who now warn us of the dangers to democracy. She knows what real authoritarianism looks like. And it is not wearing a red hat.

Both Tucker and Roseanne have gone all-in. Tucker states that if Trump is convicted, he will donate his maximum amount and lead protests. That is not passive support for Trump—those are battle lines drawn against a system that is attempting to steal an election in slow motion.

Consider the implications of this. When even the biggest names in media and entertainment—who could easily remain neutral and simply watch things unfold—feel compelled to stand up, the tide is shifting. The deep state made a serious miscalculation with the Mar-a-Lago raid.

They believed that the raid would cow Trump into silence. Break his spirit. Make his supporters demoralized. Instead, they achieved the exact opposite. They awakened the sleeping giant. They demonstrated that the mask of the government was slipping further and further down their face.

All of America is watching. The real Americans who still believe in the Constitution. Who remember what a working justice system looks like. Not this two-tiered nightmare where the elite are given a free pass and the enemy of the regime receives the SWAT treatment.

The elites despise this. They despise that Tucker is free on his own platform to speak the truth without corporate oversight. They despise that Roseanne continues to shoot arrows from her corner and refuses to surrender. And they despise that Trump continues to gain momentum no matter how much lawfare they try to inflict upon him.

This fight will not subside. In fact, it is gaining steam. Each new indictment, each outrageous charge, each corrupt judge merely fuels the fire. More voices like Tucker and Roseanne will join. Regular Americans too. The ones fed up of lying to themselves.

At the end of the day, this is not about supporting Trump or opposing Biden. This is about showing the love for America enough to tell tyranny no. Enough to require the rules to apply equally to everyone in positions of power.

Tucker summed it up perfectly. He is voting for Trump. And he is prepared to fight if they proceed with the circus trial. Roseanne is right behind him, amplifying the message loudly and proudly.

The regime intended to stop Trump’s campaign. What they accomplished was energizing it. And in the process, they gained powerful new adversaries who understand how the game is rigged.

Now the question is simply this: Will you allow them to get away with this? Or are you prepared to stand with the growing number of individuals calling for true justice, true freedom, and a nation that actually belongs to the people again?

The choice has never been clearer.