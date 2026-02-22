They’re Ripping You Off When You Take Your Dog to the Vet

For most Americans, taking our dogs to the veterinarian’s office isn’t something we spend much time thinking about.

After all, we’ve been led to believe it’s a routine part of keeping our beloved pets healthy.

Unfortunately, the vet’s office isn’t as harmless as it may seem.

In fact, the powers that be are ripping you off…they’re doing it each time your beloved pup goes in for a wellness checkup.

It’s important to know EXACTLY what this means.

We also need to understand WHY it’s happening.

Only then can we ensure that our dogs…and our wallets…are truly safe from big pharma’s greed.

Telehealth CEO Joe Spector Spills the Beans

During an appearance on the Tucker Carlson Show, Spector explained EXACTLY how Americans are getting taken to the cleaners.

Ultimately, it all boils down to private equity.

According to Spector, private equity firms swooped in and bought out independent vet clinics.

From there, these same firms increased prices while deprioritizing high quality care for our pups.

This means higher costs and worse service across the board.

EVERYTHING…from annual exams to basic procedures…goes up in dollar amounts.

Then comes the expensive add ons.

Dog owners are frequently pressured by bought out vet offices to pay for additional (oftentimes unnecessary) tests like X rays and blood work.

The incentive here isn’t to give our dogs the best quality of care.

Instead, it’s to boost the revenue of private equity firms while leaving the average dog owner financially strapped.

There’s a Major Veterinarian Shortage, Too

Supply and demand has a vital role to play in why you’re getting ripped off.

During his time on the Tucker Carlson Show, Spector didn’t mince words.

He explained the following…

As public demand for pet care increases, there aren’t enough specialists available. This has really become an issue in the aftermath of COVID, when pet ownership increased.

At his own pet care company, Dutch, about 50% of Spector’s customers haven’t taken their dogs to the vet in YEARS.

For many of them, financial strain is the underlying reason. For others, they simply can’t find suitable appointments.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) also has a role to play in all this.

As Spector explained, the AVMA is RESTRICTING most new vets from coming on the scene.

The agency does this by keeping available veterinary schools in the United States to a minimum.

For context, while we have almost 400 medical schools nationwide, there are only 34 veterinary schools.

That’s intentional!

With fewer new competitors, this ultimately makes it EASIER for private equity firms to rip off dog owners at the vet’s office.

Honest Veterinarians Are Getting Raked Over the Coals

Veterinarians who haven’t been bought out by big pharma or private equity face considerable obstacles.

Grueling 10 to 12 hour workdays with sometimes 30+ patients. Six figure student loan debt with spiking interest rates.

Mass burnout that causes many veterinarians to leave the field altogether.

Once again, this gives private equity firms a major advantage.

The game is rigged…against both honest veterinarians and compassionate Americans who love our dogs.

Telemedicine is the Path Forward

Before Spector wrapped up on the Tucker Carlson Show, he laid out a clear path to stop dog owners from getting ripped off.

This begins with legalizing and expanding telemedicine access.

A staggering 90% of routine issues for pets can be handled WITHOUT visiting a vet’s office.

Getting the ball rolling is simple, as Spector explains.

First, we have to change state laws to let veterinarians make professional judgement calls without compulsory physical exams.

Then, we need to increase the number of veterinarian schools, thus weakening the monopolies helping corrupt private equity firms.

In 2026, Spector is already doing the work, throwing his support behind telemedicine friendly legislation across multiple states.

At the grassroots level, we the people MUST do the same.

Our pets, financial security, and futures depend upon it!