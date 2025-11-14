"THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO DELETE THIS VIDEO" -- So We Must Share It Far And Wide!

Life might soon be turned upside down for everyday people in America and beyond

Do you remember the “Reset” button on the Nintendo Entertainment System? Pressing the button forced the game to immediately start over, no matter how much progress you made.

Global elites are preparing a social “reset button” to press on the entire species. Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones refer to it as the Great Reset.

Is Humanity Starting Over?

If a social and economic reset were forced upon us, what would it look like?

Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson envision a dystopic world characterized by 15-minute cities. No one drives. Everyone is forced to take public transportation, use autonomous vehicles, or walk.

Everyone’s bank account is reset to $0. Centralized government doles out a universal basic income in the form of cryptocurrency.

No one owns property. Rather, people live in tiny homes, cramped pods or Japanese style manboos.

Is that happiness?

Tucker Carlson doesn’t think so. Nor should you. It is up to us to prevent this dystopian vision from becoming our reality or that of our kids and grandkids.

“You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy”

That’s the often-cited line from the late Klaus Schwab. Schwab was the infamous head of the World Economic Forum, or WEF for short. His disturbing quote was made at the controversial 2016 WEF get-together.

“This is our chance to impose unprecedented social controls on the population in order to bypass democracy and change everything to conform with their weird academic theories…What does the Great Reset look like? This is what it looks like: The people in charge doing whatever they want because they’re in charge.” – Tucker Carlson

Though the mainstream media ignored the WEF forum, alternative media paid close attention. In particular, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones expressed concern with the forum’s messaging.

In a WEF-run world, the government would own the land, buildings and means of production.

Would it be a socialist utopia?

Probably not. After all, most people are not happy being perpetual renters. People like to own things.

Moreover, most people would prefer to grow food on their own property. If the Great Reset occurs, there is the potential for self-reliance to be made illegal.

“The Great Reset’s end game is total extermination of all humans on Earth.” – Alex Jones

Elites want everyone dependent on a centralized totalitarian government. That means consumption would be limited to what the state deems reasonable.

It’s a slippery slope that isn’t worth the risk.

Resetting Individual Liberties

The Great Reset would also mean individual rights are infringed upon, possibly to the point that they are rendered meaningless. A central government would gradually erode personal liberty to the point that humans essentially become cogs in a state machine.

That means no personal gun ownership. It also means people aren’t allowed to operate gas-powered cars or lawnmowers.

Why?

Because doing so would damage the environment. Government will use any excuse, including radical environmentalism, to impede individual liberty.

Such is the way of authoritarians. They’ll craft clever arguments using emotion, logic, and reason, only to backtrack on their promises.

It’s all about accumulating more power.

For what purpose?

The motivation is driven by fear. The totalitarian mindset centers on enslaving others because others will inevitably do the same to them.

It’s an immoral, undeveloped, and childish mindset. Libertarians far and wide agree we must evolve from this primitive state of government enslavement.

Carlson and Jones are Issuing a Siren Call

Time is running out.

If labor is largely automated in the future, we’ll become dependent on the state. In such a scenario, the Great Reset is highly likely.

“[The Global Reset will] …teach us to not have money and to be poor, and that’s how you save yourself is not having a car, going to a job, then we’re going to dictate how you live your life now. Klaus Schwab, the head of the Davos group, this globalist spokesman…they’re all admitting that they are just using this as a pretext to shut down society and consolidate power to themselves.”-Alex Jones

If we don’t vote for libertarians, American sovereignty will disappear. It’s even conceivable that the sovereignty of other nations will also no longer exist.

The end game?

A World Government in which the Great Reset occurs not only in the United States but across the entirety of the globe.

It’s up to Americans to prevent it. We’re the last line of liberty defense.

If we succumb to authoritarianism, it’s only a matter of time until the rest of the world does the same.