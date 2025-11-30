The video above is one-up Tucker's greatest clips

“Charlie was not a Nazi. He was not killed because he was a Nazi. Yes, he was a defender of Israel. He didn’t die for Israel. However, why did he die? What was his life about? What was the sin, the core sin that Charlie Kirk committed against somebody, power that got him killed in the end?

“And, the answer is right in front of us, certainly those of us who knew him. Charlie’s life was defined by his Christian faith, not his spirituality, but his belief in Jesus, his life as a Christian. Everything in his life flowed from those beliefs. Everything.

“Everything he did, said and believed came from the fact that he was above all, a Christian. And that is and was and in fact has always been deeply provocative and offensive to the rest of the world.

“And why is that? It’s worth thinking about it for just a second. Christianity doesn’t seem like the kind of religion that provoke people to anger and violence. In fact, it seems just the opposite. It’s the world’s most profoundly nonviolent religion. Maybe the world’s only truly nonviolent religion, a religion based on a man who Christians believe was also God, who, as he was being led away to be tortured to death on made up charges, scolded one of his disciples for fighting back.

“This is a religion committed to love above all and to living in peace and harmony. Truly, it’s a universalist religion that believes that every person has a shot at heaven. It’s not exclusionary at all. And so you would think it would make sense that if you’re a government or if you’re in power, that you’d want a lot of Christians living in your country because they’re not going to cause massive problems.

“Not a lot of sincere Christians are fomenting insurrection at any given moment. Pretty much none. Most of the time they’re tidy. They get married, they love their children, they pay their taxes. They’re commanded to pay their taxes. So why wouldn’t you want a nation full of Christians?

“Why wouldn’t you encourage this religious belief, even if it wasn’t yours? Why would you hate it? Well, there are a couple of reasons. There are a couple of things about Christianity, and these were evident throughout Charlie’s public life, that are deeply provocative to the people in power.

“And the first is the insistence that Christianity comes with inherently that you are not God, you are not God and neither are your leaders. God is God and all of us stand before him in the end to be judged and all of us will be found lacking.

“Christians believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus. That’s the only way. But all of us, whether we believe in Jesus or not, are fallen. We are sinners, we are less than we ought to be. We are not gods, and neither are the people who lead us.”