In June 1967, Bryce Lockwood witnessed firsthand the attacks by Israel fighter planes and torpedo boats that transformed the Navy’s USS Liberty into a floating abattoir.

He saw how the attackers methodically fired at life rafts, and how they shot at survivors who had jumped into the ocean.

The ship was flying a large united states flag; there were no waves on the surface of the water; and the attack lasted long enough for any reasonably honest pilots to have realized that the intended targets were not Egyptian.

But the surviving crew members were instructed to remain silent, and this horrific incident was relegated to being simply a “tragic accident.”

It is perhaps the most absurd aspect of this case when considering that the same federal government which insists upon absolute loyalty from its citizenry treated these sailors as expendable pawns in some other nation’s war.

One person speaking the truth many years after such a heinous crime occurred should hardly seem remarkable, however, we find ourselves in this position.

That which was ignored by the Feds

No credible military power dismisses the loss of 34 of its personnel, plus 171 wounded, and fails to demand some type of explanation or retaliation.

So, what’s the reason for government ignorance?