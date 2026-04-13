Ron Paul was Right About EVERYTHING 20 Years Ago

Ron Paul can now say, “I told you so!” and every fair-minded person will agree.

The irony?

Watching leftists admit Paul was right isn’t very satisfying considering the state of our union.

One prominent media figure is paying close attention to Paul. Tucker Carlson is taking to the web and the airwaves, letting it be known that we should have followed Paul’s advice.

The twist is that Paul was dishing what turned out to be accurate predictions 20+ years ago.

Ron Paul’s Crystal Ball

The signs of America’s decline were clear to Paul in the late 90s and early aughts. Rewind two decades and few but Paul predicted a tumultuous future for the country.

“Ron Paul, nearly 25 years ago, predicted the future so perfectly that it’s almost creepy.” – Tucker Carlson

At the time, Paul’s political colleagues dismissed him as a fringe member of the beltway unworthy of their time or reverence.

Today’s Republicans are singing a different tune. Many are joining Paul in calling for fiscal conservatism and debt reduction.

“The reason I’m here tonight is to put people on the spot. I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want them to have to answer people at home who said, ‘How come you were against President Obama’s deficits, and then how come you’re for Republican deficits?’” - Paul

It turns out Paul was right about deficit spending.

Why didn’t his fellow Republicans join him at the time?

Pork barrel incentives. Bringing home the bacon to one’s constituency leads to re-election and a career in politics.

Other politicians simply didn’t mind passing the buck to future generations of Americans.

Carlson Sides With Paul on America’s Endless Wars

What happened to obtaining Congressional approval before going to war?

That’s the question Tucker Carlson is asking. It’s also a question Ron Paul asked in years prior.

“I predict us taxpayers will pay to rebuild Palestine as well as Afghanistan. Taxpayers paid to bomb these areas so we will pay to rebuild them.” - Paul

We shouldn’t be told we are going to war unless Congress has approved military action. Paul, Carlson, and other patriots are questioning why, exactly, presidents can unilaterally declare war.

It’s quite possible that American soldiers will be sent to Iran.

For what purpose?

To allegedly find uranium and nuclear weapons buried deep underground. Carlson and others paying attention to the news highlight how we allegedly destroyed all such nuclear capabilities months ago.

It is even possible that the war in Iran will stretch across several years. A prolonged ground war has the potential to lead to a military draft.

Such are the hypothetical scenarios Paul is willing to explore out loud when others are uncomfortable to do so. His willingness to go against the party grain is a testament to his integrity, fairness, and consistency.

Paul has been outspoken about the unauthorized rogue wars and military action in Iran, Venezuela and Iraq.

“What really enraged the entire D.C. commentary class about Ron Paul is that he was right.” - Carlson

Why are so few willing to listen to him?

It’s because the mainstream media falsely characterizes Paul as a fringe politician unworthy of airtime.

At least Tucker Carlson is willing to back him.

“Ron Paul Was Right”

It’s a line you’ve likely seen on the internet yet never heard uttered by a lamestream media member.

Aside from Tucker Carlson, few political pundits have given credit where credit is due.

We’ll likely see and hear a lot more of the “Ron Paul was right” slogan moving forward.

Americans are finally taking note of Paul’s warnings of excessive war, government spending, the erosion of individual liberty, and wayward monetary policy.

The twist?

Those warnings date back several decades.

“Those predictions are so precise that it’s spooky.” – Carlson

Do some web sleuthing and you’ll find video footage of Paul’s forewarnings in the 90s. In retrospect, we should have elected Paul as president back then.

There’s still time.

We are to dust off the cobwebs of Paul’s writings and speeches, implement his advice through pragmatic policy, and pray for a better future.