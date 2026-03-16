Raw Take: Kid Rock Calls Donald Trump ‘the Toughest Son of a Bitch on Earth’ In Tucker Carlson Interview

When Tucker Carlson asked how Donald Trump was handling things, Kid Rock didn’t hesitate:

“Toughest son of a bitch on earth,” he said.

He’s doing amazing — unbelievable — Carlson replied.

The two men have spent time together over the years, both in public (White House dinner, golf outings) and private (just hanging out). Kid Rock has a blast when they’re side-by-side; it gives him an electrifying feeling, one of the best thrills he’s ever felt.

The two quickly became close friends, bonding over their similar “no filter” approach to communication. Both of them tend to speak their minds, even when it may be considered impolite. They’ve been portrayed similarly: one man is a wild party animal flipping off the world, while the other is a devoted father who cares about family, country, and helping others. However, Kid Rock believes there is good in everyone. When he becomes committed, he is all-in, completely real, 100% dedicated.

Kid Rock claims to see none of that in Donald Trump. Storms surround him, including indictments and attacks on every front. The world seems to be crashing down on him, yet Kid Rock claims Trump never wavers. They often meet for casual hangouts or to play golf, always in high spirits and discussing ways to help country music win. Trump is all about winning, whether it’s a big battle or a small wager. Once, Kid Rock took a bet of $100 from Trump on UFC fights. That wasn’t something Trump enjoyed.

Kid Rock thinks the New York case is ridiculous, a total joke and farce. He laughs at the $17 million valuation of Mar-a-Lago. A simple Zillow search shows similar acreage of Palm Beach waterfront homes selling for $200 million. “If you can’t see this, then you are a stupid son of a bitch,” Kid Rock says.

Paying back loans is what Trump does. Everyone benefits, no crimes were committed. This is plain as day. What Kid Rock claims is that people are being blinded on purpose.

Look at the facts. The economy is booming. There are jobs galore. The military is stronger than anyone could remember. The borders are secure. We now enjoy energy independence. The country is firing on all cylinders. Kid Rock just can’t understand why people would hate someone who has achieved such success. He certainly hears it, especially from women in his life. “I don’t like the way he talks.” Fine. But the job of the President of the United States is not to be charming, it’s to produce results. For how many years did we go through polite years and get nothing done?

No one else has that same drive to win for America. Kid Rock is convinced of it. He’s never seen anything like it before. He won’t see anything like it again in his lifetime. Kid Rock believes that Trump will be remembered as the greatest president he’s ever known.

This sit-down with Tucker Carlson peels back the layers of noise to reveal a friendship based upon directness and shared tenacity. Two guys who don’t break. Two guys who fight hard. Two guys who always put country first. Kid Rock’s loyalty to Trump shines through, and Trump still remains unbroken, the toughest son of a bitch on earth, period.