Megyn kelly stands tall for Tucker Carlson: “no one is going to bully me into silencing him”

Megyn Kelly: “Now, as for my decision to platform Tucker. Too bad, too fucking bad. I love him. We’re friends. I don’t think he’s an anti-Semite at all.”

The campaign against Megyn kelly was aggressive. “denounce him”. “fire him”. “show us you are not part of the problem.” Because Megyn refused to join in the pile-on against Tucker Carlson, he was invited to be a guest on her show, he was backed by her, she called him a friend, an important voice, and when the pressure to denounce him came to her, she did not bend.

She pushed back against the calls to denounce tucker. “hard.”

“i have been very defensive of american Jews”, she said on Roseanne Barr’s platform. “what has happened to them on college campuses is a travesty. The ripping down of the hostage posters was absolutely disgusting.” Megyn clearly drawn the Line between defending fellow-Americans against blatant anti-Semitism, which is non-negotiable, and defending every action of a foreign government, which is different.

She does not blindly support Israel. She supports them generally over Hamas — she cried on air after October 7. She knows Hamas lies, manipulates numbers, stages photos. But she also believes that the war has gone on for way too long. Hezbollah weakened. Hamas decimated. Time to wrap this thing up, in her view. There is nothing wrong with that opinion. No anti-semitic label sticks.

Then came the firestorm. Platforming tucker? “too bad. Too fucking bad.” She loves him. They are friends. She doesn’t buy the smear of anti-Semite. She doesn’t watch every show — she has kids, a life — but she knows valuable voices when she sees them.

The same playbook applied to the attacks on her for not attacking Candace Owens. Young mom under fire. Large platform. Constant pressure. Megyn chose grace. “i do not feel that way. I don’t want to do it.” When people made attacking candace the price of friendship, Megyn said goodbye to them.

It is the same as BLM demanding the fist raise. The answer is no. Always no.

This is bigger than personalities. It is about whether conservatives will eat their own the second someone steps off the approved script. The new purists on the right act like the 2020 left: shout “cancel” at anyone who won’t conform. Megyn called out the hypocrisy. She refused to be shamed into silence.

Tucker remains a force. Unfiltered. Independent. Talking truths the corporate media will not touch. Megyn can see that. She values that. Platforming tucker is not an endorsement of every word — it is recognition that open conversation beats echo chambers.

The regime hates independent voices. They hate when former heavy-hitters such as Megyn refuse to act as gatekeepers. They hate when she defends Americans first — including Jewish Americans — without selling out principles for approval.

However, here is where things get interesting. The mob keeps pressuring thinking they will break her. They won’t. She has been through worse. Cancel attempts. Attacks. She knows the game.

To understand just how deep this pressure runs and why standing firm matters more than ever in the fight against elite control of speech, become a paid subscriber for the full breakdown and everything else we cover.

The hypocrisy is obvious. The crowd demanding she denounce tucker ignore their own side’s excesses. They use labels to shut down debate. anti-Semite. Racist. Extremist. Stick the label on and watch the target fold.

Megyn didn’t fold. She doubled down. “i will not be shamed out of it.” That is the spirit america needs. Not groveling. Not apologies. Defiance.

She is entitled to her views on Israel. On wars. On friends. So is tucker. So are you.

The left tried to bully conservatives into compliance for years. Now some on the right want the same power. Megyn kelly just reminded everyone: it doesn’t work that way.

Conservatives who truly value free speech fight for it. Even when it is uncomfortable. Even when friends disagree. Especially then.

The attempt to force her hand backfired. It revealed the bullies. It showed who really wants liberty and who is only playing tribal games.

Megyn kelly isn’t backing down. Tucker isn’t going anywhere. And patriots who value truth over complacency are taking notes.

The message is clear: try to silence us, and we will only get louder.

Stand with the voices that refuse to kneel. Or watch the conversation get controlled by the same people who have been lying to us for decades.

Your move.