BUY BOOK ON AMAZON

They said they would provide unbiased facts. They provided spin based on agendas. They said it was progress while they were suppressing all others who questioned their narrative.

The betrayal is very deep.

Tucker Carlson, the fearless Fox News powerhouse who has made a name for himself by calling out elite hypocrisy, pulls back the curtain in The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism. This is not a complaint-filled memoir — it is a selected anthology of his finest magazine pieces from the 1990s to present day, each including his current, sharp insights on how America went from a country of open debate to one governed by media enforcers. Carlson began his journalistic career as a young fact-checker straight out of college working for news organizations that valued the diversity of opinion and not ideological purity. Now, as the host of the number-one rated Tucker Carlson Tonight, he uses the nostalgic pieces to document what has been lost: a press that supported tolerance rather than punished dissent.

He does not simply reminisce — he indicts.

The book takes readers on a wild tour through vignettes of American life that today’s media would suppress. Carlson invites you to join him in Africa with Al Sharpton and Nation of Islam leaders attempting to end a civil war — a story of unlikely alliances that today’s censors would describe as problematic. Take a trip down memory lane as he profiles forgotten figures and cultural movements, from the innocence of early 90s reporting to the orthodoxy that demands conformity or cancellation today. Using his signature wit and the benefit of hindsight, Carlson connects the dots: how journalism transitioned from searching for the truth to enforcing narratives that protect the powerful.

It wasn’t a mistake — the decline of journalism was planned.

LEARN MORE

To fully understand the extent to which today’s media gatekeepers still warp reality to cover for the deep state and woke authoritarians, become a paid subscriber to access every single unfiltered exposé hidden behind the paywall.

Carlson’s writing exudes a frenetic energy that comes from having witnessed far too much. He reveals the subtle changes — how magazines used to allow writers to pursue stories without fear of backlash, how editors used to encourage bold takes rather than safe ones. Today? Dissent gets you fired, deplatformed, or worse. His articles are both history and warnings. What happened to journalism is happening to every other institution: big-government allies in the press promoting division, censorship and control, while pretending it’s for our own good.

Why did we allow them to do it?

The strength of the book lies in its candor regarding the human side. Carlson openly discusses his youthful naivety, the excitement of getting his first jobs at quarterly magazines, and the drudgery of being a fact-checker that taught him precision. As the years passed however, he saw the industry corrupt itself — focusing on clicks rather than context, ideology rather than integrity. Articles about everything from cultural quirks to absurdity in politics display a younger Tucker developing the voice that now dominates prime-time television. It’s patriotic, memorable, and proudly pro-American, and reminds us that true journalism once brought Americans together around the facts, not tore them apart using emotion.

Elites hate that type of clarity.

Readers praise it for many reasons. One praises it as a must-read for anyone who values truth over spin, and praises Carlson for his “smart” yet “warm-hearted” style and the comfortable feeling of reading his Washington stories. Another praises the Maine article as a gem that illustrates a vanishing America. Even critics agree that the articles are well-written, although some criticize that there is a lack of variety outside of politics. However, that is the point — Carlson’s work has always focused on the core of power and abuse of power, and therefore this collection represents a time capsule of a freer era.

Has America actually changed that much? Oh yes — and not for the better.

Rather than complaining, Carlson provides you with a new understanding. His annotations provide layers of hindsight, and demonstrate how today’s media would distort those same stories to fit their agenda. From profile pieces of overlooked heroes to skewering of sacred cows, each entry demonstrates the long slide into total corruption. This is a wake-up call for advocates of liberty: when the press abandons objectivity, tyranny moves in to fill the gap. Big Tech censors, corporate overlords, and government busybodies thrive in the darkness created by the media.

We can’t ignore this.

This instant New York Times best-seller is a quick read, perfect for consuming in a weekend or savoring a few pieces at a time. Carlson’s style — influenced by New Journalists such as Tom Wolfe and Hunter S. Thompson — gives each subject a fun, whiz-bang quality that engages readers. There are no lectures here — only concise, entertaining and incendiary writing that educates and sparks righteous outrage against what has been taken from us.

The old guard of journalists is dead, replaced by activists posing as reporters.

Yet there is a glimmer of hope in these pages. Carlson shows that bold voices can still pierce through, that unapologetic truth-telling resonates with millions fed up with the lies. In a world where free speech is under attack, Carlson’s book stands as a defiant relic — evidence that real reporting once mattered more than ratings or retweets. It challenges us: Will we demand better, or will we let the slide continue?

The decision is ours — the clock is ticking.

Get The Long Slide today. Read Carlson’s world-class reporting. Experience the nostalgia for a time when journalism served the people, not the powerful. Then take that fire forward — because reclaiming truth is the first step toward reclaiming our republic.

BUY BOOK