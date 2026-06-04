When a long-time opponent makes an observation that the two parties have in common in a conservative interview, it presents an opportunity to examine what may be happening.

In his most recent post on X, Mehdi Hasan described one of those moments during a conversation between Tucker Carlson (a conservative) and an Israeli television personality regarding casualty totals in Gaza.

What made that moment so interesting was that it went past the typical talking points and forced the number of casualties into the foreground; a subject that many people would rather not discuss.

The clip showed Carlson questioning the TV host directly; he did not soften his language nor did he attempt to steer the conversation to other dangers that were outside of the issue at hand.

Does this represents a sudden alliance across ideological lines? We delve into the significance of the exchange below for subscribers.