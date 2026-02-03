Dr. Andrew Huff: The True Perpetrators of Covid Haven’t Been Punished

Dr. Andrew Huff knows the people who helped to create COVID. He wants them held accountable, and they’re terrorizing him to try to keep him quiet. Here’s what you may not know about who really got us into this global bioweapon mess. Huff is making his rounds in interviews because he wants to make sure people know the truth.

Firstly, Dr Andrew Huff worked with EcoHealth Alliance back in 2014. He was first hired as a senior researcher, and later he was promoted to the associate VP position for data and technology. For those unaware, EcoHealth Alliance is where Dr. Anthony Fauci sent national Institutes of Health (NIH) grant money for illegal research on gain-of-function at the lab in Wuhan, China. They focused on bat viruses and how to make them more pathogenic (spreadable) and deadly.

Dr. Huff was and remains a prominent whistleblower on COVID. He has publicly alleged that EcoHealth Alliance played a key role in the emergence of SARS-CoV-2. In his 2022 book, The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, Huff claims that the virus resulted from a laboratory incident at the Wuhan lab, and it was definitely due to gain-of-function experiments that the U.S. taxpayer funded unwittingly through Fauci’s NIH.

Dr. Huff says point-blank in his book that President Peter Daszak was involved in unethical practices, fraud, and cover-ups. We know this now, based on FOIA requests that unearthed copious lies told to the public but revealed in emails between Daszak, Fauci, and others on their staff.

