Charlie Kirk Died As a Martyr for Jesus Christ

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3474Charlie Kirk Died As a Martyr for Jesus ChristRight FlankSep 27, 20253474ShareTranscriptTuckerCarlson on Human Events with @JackPosobiec: “Charlie Kirk was murdered because he was proclaiming Jesus.”Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTucker CarlsonSubscribeAuthorsRight FlankRecent PostsIs Hollywood Demonic? Sep 24 • America RebornTucker and Glenn Greenwald discuss the DOJ’s decisions regarding the Epstein filesSep 17 • America RebornTucker Carlson pays tribute Charlie KirkSep 16Congressman Randy Fine wants to nuke Gaza. Sep 10 • America RebornCritical Race Theory needs to be expunged from American UniversitiesSep 3 • America Reborn