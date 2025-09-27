Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
4

Charlie Kirk Died As a Martyr for Jesus Christ

Right Flank's avatar
Right Flank
Sep 27, 2025
7
4
Share
Transcript

TuckerCarlson on Human Events with @JackPosobiec

: “Charlie Kirk was murdered because he was proclaiming Jesus.”

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Popular Skeptic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture