Early and enthusiastic Trump supporter Buckley Carlson (son of Tucker Carlson) recently spoke candidly about what he views as betrayal by President Donald Trump regarding several major issues.

At the top of the list were the failure to produce files regarding 9/11, the JFK Assassination, and Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Tucker Carlson Network podcast featuring both Tucker and Buckley discussing conservative dissatisfaction with the Trump Administration, both Tucker and Buckley expressed their strong support for Trump from an early stage.

A deep-seated sense of loyalty existed toward the administration.

However, cracks began to develop. President Trump had made promises to be transparent with regard to some of the most dark periods in U.S. history. These promises went unkept.

What promises were broken? They are outlined below for our subscribers.